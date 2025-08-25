Brighthouse Scholar Connections, Inc.

Hosted by

Brighthouse Scholar Connections, Inc.

About this event

8th Annual Brighthouse Finance Golf Classic

11120 Ballantyne Crossing Ave

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

Single Golfer
$130

The cost is $130 per golfer which includes the following:

A day of golf at Ballantyne Country Club with colleagues;
Greens fees and cart rental;  
Opportunities to participate in an on-course challenge to win a prize;
Prizes for the winning teams;
Access to an exclusive tournament silent auction;
Breakfast, lunch, snacks and closing reception

Foursome Golf Team
$520

The cost is $520 per FOURSOME (4 golfers) which includes the following:

A day of golf at Ballantyne Country Club with colleagues;
Greens fees and cart rental;  
Opportunities to participate in an on-course challenge to win a prize;
Prizes for the winning teams;
Access to an exclusive tournament silent auction;
Breakfast, lunch, snacks and closing reception

Add a donation for Brighthouse Scholar Connections, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!