8th Annual Brighthouse Finance Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
The cost is $130 per golfer which includes the following:
A day of golf at Ballantyne Country Club with colleagues;
Greens fees and cart rental;
Opportunities to participate in an on-course challenge to win a prize;
Prizes for the winning teams;
Access to an exclusive tournament silent auction;
Breakfast, lunch, snacks and closing reception
The cost is $520 per FOURSOME (4 golfers) which includes the following:
A day of golf at Ballantyne Country Club with colleagues;
Greens fees and cart rental;
Opportunities to participate in an on-course challenge to win a prize;
Prizes for the winning teams;
Access to an exclusive tournament silent auction;
Breakfast, lunch, snacks and closing reception
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!