Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

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Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

About this event

8th Annual Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Tickets 2025

1292 Orange Turnpike

Monroe, NY 10950

Foursome
$1,000
Grab your favorite golf buddies and register as a team! Includes: ✅ Breakfast ✅ 18 holes of golf with cart ✅ Beef & Brew Lunch ✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Individual Golfer
$250
Flying solo? We’ll pair you with a great group! Or, feel free to let us know who you’d like to be paired with. Includes: ✅ Breakfast ✅ 18 holes of golf with cart ✅ Beef & Brew Lunch ✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Spectator Package with Golf Cart
$150
Want to soak in the fun without playing? Ride along and cheer your team on! Includes: ✅ Breakfast ✅ Seat in a golf cart during the tournament ✅ Beef & Brew Lunch ✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Lunch Only Ticket
$100
Join us at the 19th hole for great food, drinks, and celebration! Includes: ✅ Beef & Brew Lunch ✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Addon: Mulligan Package
$25
3 Mulligans
Addon: Beat The Pro
$10
Entry for one to attempt to beat our golf pro
Add a donation for Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

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