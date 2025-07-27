8th Annual Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Tickets 2025

Flying solo? We’ll pair you with a great group! Or, feel free to let us know who you’d like to be paired with. Includes: ✅ Breakfast ✅ 18 holes of golf with cart ✅ Beef & Brew Lunch ✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar

Flying solo? We’ll pair you with a great group! Or, feel free to let us know who you’d like to be paired with. Includes: ✅ Breakfast ✅ 18 holes of golf with cart ✅ Beef & Brew Lunch ✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar

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