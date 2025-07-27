8th Annual Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Tickets 2025

Grab your favorite golf buddies and register as a team!
Includes:
✅ Breakfast
✅ 18 holes of golf with cart
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Grab your favorite golf buddies and register as a team!
Includes:
✅ Breakfast
✅ 18 holes of golf with cart
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Individual Golfer
$250
Flying solo? We’ll pair you with a great group! Or, feel free to let us know who you’d like to be paired with.
Includes:
✅ Breakfast
✅ 18 holes of golf with cart
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Flying solo? We’ll pair you with a great group! Or, feel free to let us know who you’d like to be paired with.
Includes:
✅ Breakfast
✅ 18 holes of golf with cart
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Spectator Package with Golf Cart
$150
Want to soak in the fun without playing? Ride along and cheer your team on!
Includes:
✅ Breakfast
✅ Seat in a golf cart during the tournament
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Want to soak in the fun without playing? Ride along and cheer your team on!
Includes:
✅ Breakfast
✅ Seat in a golf cart during the tournament
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Lunch Only Ticket
$100
Join us at the 19th hole for great food, drinks, and celebration!
Includes:
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Join us at the 19th hole for great food, drinks, and celebration!
Includes:
✅ Beef & Brew Lunch
✅ 2-hour beer & wine open bar
Addon: Mulligan Package
$25
3 Mulligans
3 Mulligans
Addon: Beat The Pro
$10
Entry for one to attempt to beat our golf pro
Entry for one to attempt to beat our golf pro
Add a donation for Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!