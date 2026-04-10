8th Annual Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen Benefit Golf Tournament

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About this event
Captains Choice Foursomes
Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s
Prizes for Four Teams
50/50 Raffle and Mulligans
Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided
Captains Choice Foursomes
Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s
Prizes for Four Teams
50/50 Raffle and Mulligans
Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided
Benefits:
2 Full Foursomes Included
Table at the event promoting the business (if requested)
Prominent inclusion on Banner
Prominent inclusion in Program
Captains Choice Foursomes
Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s
Prizes for Four Teams
50/50 Raffle and Mulligans
Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided
Benefits:
1 Full Foursomes Included
Prominent inclusion on Banner
Prominent inclusion in Program
Captains Choice Foursomes
Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s
Prizes for Four Teams
50/50 Raffle and Mulligans
Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided
Benefits:
1 Full Foursomes Included
Inclusion on Banner
Inclusion in Program
Captains Choice Foursomes
Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s
Prizes for Four Teams
50/50 Raffle and Mulligans
Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided
Benefits:
Inclusion on Banner
Inclusion in Program
Captains Choice Foursomes
Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s
Prizes for Four Teams
50/50 Raffle and Mulligans
Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided
Signage at the tee box of a hole promoting the sponsor
20 for 3 putts; 50% to Winner
3 for $20
5 Tickets
1 Ticket
$
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