Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

Hosted by

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

About this event

8th Annual Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen Benefit Golf Tournament

600 Country Club Dr

Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA

Golfer
$150

Captains Choice Foursomes

Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s

Prizes for Four Teams

50/50 Raffle and Mulligans


Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Captains Choice Foursomes

Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s

Prizes for Four Teams

50/50 Raffle and Mulligans


Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided

Lobster Bisque
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits:

2 Full Foursomes Included

Table at the event promoting the business (if requested)

Prominent inclusion on Banner

Prominent inclusion in Program


Captains Choice Foursomes

Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s

Prizes for Four Teams

50/50 Raffle and Mulligans


Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided

French Onion
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits:

1 Full Foursomes Included

Prominent inclusion on Banner

Prominent inclusion in Program


Captains Choice Foursomes

Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s

Prizes for Four Teams

50/50 Raffle and Mulligans


Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided

Chicken & Rice
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits:

1 Full Foursomes Included

Inclusion on Banner

Inclusion in Program


Captains Choice Foursomes

Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s

Prizes for Four Teams

50/50 Raffle and Mulligans


Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided

Tomato Bisque
$1,000

Benefits:

Inclusion on Banner

Inclusion in Program


Captains Choice Foursomes

Prizes for Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s

Prizes for Four Teams

50/50 Raffle and Mulligans


Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages Provided

Bread Roll- Hole Sponsor
$100

Signage at the tee box of a hole promoting the sponsor

Putting Contest
$20

20 for 3 putts; 50% to Winner

Mulligans
$20

3 for $20

50/50 Raffle
$20

5 Tickets

50/50 Raffle
$5

1 Ticket

Add a donation for Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!