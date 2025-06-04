8th Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

Hosted by
About this event
Includes all access to festival on all days, including early bird open mic and book release.
Access to all festival activities on Thursday 12.11.25
Access to all festival activities on Friday 12.12.25
Access to Saturday activities including semifinals 12pm-2pm and final stage on 8pm-10pm
judging prelims from 7pm to 9pm.
judge our semis from 12pm to 2pm
JUDGE OUR FINAL STAGE WHERE THE TOP 15 POETS DUKE IT OUT TO BE CROWNED THE BEST.
Register to Participate and compete for the following prizes
1st Place $5,000
2nd $2,500
3rd $1,500
4th $500
Refunds will be given at organizers discretion and will be no less than 50% of original purchase price
dedicated for S.FL poets includes only tri--county area. If you register and are not a part of this region, your registration will be refunded, your slot forfeited, and you re-register under he appropriate link, if tickets are still available.
Waitlist goes in order. If a poet drops we pull from the waitlist
$
