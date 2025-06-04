Be Eccentrich Inc

Be Eccentrich Inc

8th Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

Pompano Beach Cultural Center 50 W Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA

Special Offer Festival Pass
$15

Includes all access to festival on all days, including early bird open mic and book release.

Thursday Day Pass
$10

Access to all festival activities on Thursday 12.11.25

Friday Day Pass
$10

Access to all festival activities on Friday 12.12.25

Semi Final & Final Stage
$25

Access to Saturday activities including semifinals 12pm-2pm and final stage on 8pm-10pm

Volunteer Judge 12.11.25
Free

judging prelims from 7pm to 9pm.

Volunteer Judge 12.12.25
Free

judging prelims from 7pm to 9pm

semifinal Judge 12.13.25
Free

judge our semis from 12pm to 2pm

Volunteer Judge 12.13.24
Free

JUDGE OUR FINAL STAGE WHERE THE TOP 15 POETS DUKE IT OUT TO BE CROWNED THE BEST.

POET REGISTRATION
$175

Register to Participate and compete for the following prizes
1st Place $5,000
2nd $2,500
3rd $1,500
4th $500
Refunds will be given at organizers discretion and will be no less than 50% of original purchase price

South Florida Poet Registration
$175

dedicated for S.FL poets includes only tri--county area. If you register and are not a part of this region, your registration will be refunded, your slot forfeited, and you re-register under he appropriate link, if tickets are still available.

Waitlist
Free

Waitlist goes in order. If a poet drops we pull from the waitlist

