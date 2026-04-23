GM Golf Boosters

Hosted by

GM Golf Boosters

About this event

8th Annual GM Golf Team Tournament

Culberston Hills Golf Course

301 W Plum St, Edinboro, PA 16412, USA

Foursome
$360
Available until Jul 1

Admission for a team of 4 including golf, lunch, and dinner. $400 after July 1, 2026.

Foursome after July 1
$400

Admission for a team of 4 including golf, lunch, and dinner.

Bronze Level
$50

Your name or company name will be placed in the program.

Silver Level
$100

Your name or company name will be placed on a sign at a hole or green and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected].

Gold Level
$200

Your name or company name will be placed on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel, and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected].

Platinum Level
$500

Your name or company name will be placed on the roaming beverage cart, on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected].

Diamond
$1,000

Your name or company name will be placed on a banner that will be displayed at dinner, on the roaming beverage cart, on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected]

Titanium
$1,500

Your name or company name will be printed on the golf balls that will be distributed to each player, placed on a banner that will be displayed at dinner, on the roaming beverage cart, on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected] by July 15th so we have time for the production of the balls.

Favorite GM Golfer
$25

Please include the name of your favorite GM golfer.

Add a donation for GM Golf Boosters

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