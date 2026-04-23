8th Annual GM Golf Team Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for a team of 4 including golf, lunch, and dinner. $400 after July 1, 2026.
Admission for a team of 4 including golf, lunch, and dinner.
Your name or company name will be placed in the program.
Your name or company name will be placed on a sign at a hole or green and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Your name or company name will be placed on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel, and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Your name or company name will be placed on the roaming beverage cart, on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Your name or company name will be placed on a banner that will be displayed at dinner, on the roaming beverage cart, on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected]
Your name or company name will be printed on the golf balls that will be distributed to each player, placed on a banner that will be displayed at dinner, on the roaming beverage cart, on a sign at a hole or green, on a golf towel and in the program. Please email your logo to [email protected] by July 15th so we have time for the production of the balls.
Please include the name of your favorite GM golfer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!