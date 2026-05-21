Camp Idlewild of Florida, Inc.

Hosted by

Camp Idlewild of Florida, Inc.

About this event

8th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction

23253 Plantation Palms Blvd

Land O' Lakes, FL 34639, USA

Single Golfer
$150

This is an individual ticket for one golfer. Registration includes: Practice Range Balls, Round of Golf, Cart, Breakfast and Lunch, Awards, Goody Bag for one individual golfer.

Foursome (Team of 4 Golfers)
$600

This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Registration includes: Practice Range Balls, Round of Golf, Cart, Breakfast and Lunch, Awards, Goody Bag for 4 team members.

Early Bird Foursome - Must Register by 09/01/2026
$550
Available until Sep 1

This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Registration includes: $50 Discount on Foursomes that Register Prior to September 1, 2026. Practice Range Balls, Round of Golf, Cart, Breakfast and Lunch, Awards, Goody Bag for 4 team members.

SPONSORSHIP: TITLE SPONSOR
$5,000

This is a group ticket and includes 8 golfers. Includes recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; Business Name/Logo on ALL Golf Carts and recognition on event day signage.

PLUS 2 Foursomes, 8 hole signs, 8 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE

2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

SPONSORSHIP: GOLD SPONSOR
$3,500

This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; recognition on event day signage PLUS: 1 Foursome, 6 hole signs, 4 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

SPONSORSHIP: SILVER SPONSOR
$2,000

This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; recognition on event day program signage PLUS: 1 Foursome, 4 hole signs, 4 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

SPONSORSHIP: BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,500

This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials and event day signage PLUS: 2 Golfers, 2 Hole Signs and 2 Mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

SPONSORSHIP: Hole Sign - Business name/logo on sign
$150

Promote your business and Sponsor a Hole sign placed on the course. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION.

BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$500

Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION.

LUNCH SPONSOR
$2,000

This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; recognition on event day program signage PLUS: 1 Foursome, 4 hole signs, 4 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

Silent Auction / Raffle Sponsor
$1,000

This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) golfers; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials and media releases; signage at 4 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags. (For Payments of $1000 of more, a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)


BEVERAGE CART SPONSOR
$500

Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials; sponsor logo displayed on the beverage cart driving throughout course. The ability to add promotional items to the golfers' registration gift bags. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.

Awards/Trophy Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials; sponsor logo displayed on the Awards/Trophy Table. The ability to add promotional items to the golfers' registration gift bags. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.

GOODY BAG SPONSOR
$500

Provide BAGS for Giveaways (can be ordered by Camp Idlewild if needed). Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.

PUTTING GREEN CHALLENGE
$300

Putting Green challenge (Tent & Table) requires volunteers to run the contest and provide a prize for the winner. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for four.

CONTEST SPONSOR
$200

Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Contests (i.e., Closest to the Pin; Closest to the Line). Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.

HOLE IN ONE SPOONSOR
$350

Includes a Hole Sign and Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Prize TBD (i.e., $10,000 prize hole-in-one contest on #17). Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION

SILENT AUCTION & RAFFLE DONATION
Free

Provide an item(s) for the Auction or Raffle (Signage provided for items). Includes recognition on marketing and social media materials. Please contact us at (813) 996-1226 to arrange for the item to be picked up or for more details.

Add a donation for Camp Idlewild of Florida, Inc.

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