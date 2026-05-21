8th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction

This is a group ticket and includes 8 golfers. Includes recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; Business Name/Logo on ALL Golf Carts and recognition on event day signage.

PLUS 2 Foursomes, 8 hole signs, 8 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE

2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)