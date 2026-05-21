8th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction

About this event
This is an individual ticket for one golfer. Registration includes: Practice Range Balls, Round of Golf, Cart, Breakfast and Lunch, Awards, Goody Bag for one individual golfer.
This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Registration includes: Practice Range Balls, Round of Golf, Cart, Breakfast and Lunch, Awards, Goody Bag for 4 team members.
This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Registration includes: $50 Discount on Foursomes that Register Prior to September 1, 2026. Practice Range Balls, Round of Golf, Cart, Breakfast and Lunch, Awards, Goody Bag for 4 team members.
This is a group ticket and includes 8 golfers. Includes recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; Business Name/Logo on ALL Golf Carts and recognition on event day signage.
PLUS 2 Foursomes, 8 hole signs, 8 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE
2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)
This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; recognition on event day signage PLUS: 1 Foursome, 6 hole signs, 4 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)
This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; recognition on event day program signage PLUS: 1 Foursome, 4 hole signs, 4 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)
This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials and event day signage PLUS: 2 Golfers, 2 Hole Signs and 2 Mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)
Promote your business and Sponsor a Hole sign placed on the course. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION.
Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION.
This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; a plaque to recognize your contribution; recognition on event day program signage PLUS: 1 Foursome, 4 hole signs, 4 mulligans. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)
This is a group ticket and includes 4 golfers. Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) golfers; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials and media releases; signage at 4 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags. (For Payments of $1000 of more, a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)
Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials; sponsor logo displayed on the beverage cart driving throughout course. The ability to add promotional items to the golfers' registration gift bags. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.
Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials; sponsor logo displayed on the Awards/Trophy Table. The ability to add promotional items to the golfers' registration gift bags. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.
Provide BAGS for Giveaways (can be ordered by Camp Idlewild if needed). Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.
Putting Green challenge (Tent & Table) requires volunteers to run the contest and provide a prize for the winner. Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Includes Breakfast and Lunch for four.
Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Contests (i.e., Closest to the Pin; Closest to the Line). Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two.
Includes a Hole Sign and Recognition on marketing and social media materials; recognition on event day signage. Prize TBD (i.e., $10,000 prize hole-in-one contest on #17). Includes Breakfast and Lunch for two. SPONSORS MUST SUBMIT LOGOS FOR SIGNAGE 2 WEEKS IN ADVANCE FOR INCLUSION
Provide an item(s) for the Auction or Raffle (Signage provided for items). Includes recognition on marketing and social media materials. Please contact us at (813) 996-1226 to arrange for the item to be picked up or for more details.
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