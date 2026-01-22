8th Annual Golf United Muskegon

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About this event
2801 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441, USA
18 holes, 4-person team, scramble play, 2 golf carts per team, appetizers and awards at completion of event.
Use this option if you are part of a team but paying individually.
2 teams of 4 in the event, banner displayed on clubhouse, 4 tee signs with company logo, 2 digital messages on golf carts, recognition in event communication and promotions. Company recognized in announcements during the presentation of awards and prizes. Logo on event program sheet.
1 team of 4 in the event, 2 tee signs with company logo, 1 digital message on golf cart. Logo on event program sheet.
1 team of 4 in the event, 1 tee sign with name. Name on event program sheet.
Hang out on the course at one of our sponsor holes and network with our golfers, hand out swag or host a game!
Signage on tee or green. *No signs allowed that promote alcohol, cannabis, or elections.
$
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