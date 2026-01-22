United Way of the Lakeshore

Hosted by

United Way of the Lakeshore

About this event

8th Annual Golf United Muskegon

Muskegon Country Club

2801 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441, USA

Team Registration
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes, 4-person team, scramble play, 2 golf carts per team, appetizers and awards at completion of event.

Individual Payment
$187.50

Use this option if you are part of a team but paying individually.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

2 teams of 4 in the event, banner displayed on clubhouse, 4 tee signs with company logo, 2 digital messages on golf carts, recognition in event communication and promotions. Company recognized in announcements during the presentation of awards and prizes. Logo on event program sheet.

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

1 team of 4 in the event, 2 tee signs with company logo, 1 digital message on golf cart. Logo on event program sheet.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000

1 team of 4 in the event, 1 tee sign with name. Name on event program sheet.

Display Tee Sponsor
$500

Hang out on the course at one of our sponsor holes and network with our golfers, hand out swag or host a game!

Hole Sponsor
$200

Signage on tee or green. *No signs allowed that promote alcohol, cannabis, or elections.

Add a donation for United Way of the Lakeshore

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!