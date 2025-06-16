Helotes Chamber Foundation

Hosted by

Helotes Chamber Foundation

About this event

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8th Annual Helotes 0.5k Challenge

14392 Old Bandera Rd

Helotes, TX 78023, USA

Ultimate Procrastinator
$3,500

Ultimate Procrastinator - $3,500
Includes all Lollygagger benefits, plus:
10 Free Race Entry Logo at Registration Area
Shoutout at the Event
On-Stage Speaking Opportunity
Logo on Medal Ribbon

Lollygagger
$2,000

Lollygagger - $2,000
Includes all Couch Potato benefits, plus:
8 Free Race Entry Logo on Race Bib
Logo on all printed materials
After party sponsor banner

Couch Potato
$1,000

Couch Potato - $1,000
Includes all Straggler benefits, plus:
4 Free Race Entry Logo on back of the event T-shirt
10x10 Vendor Space
Logo on Event Flyer

Straggler
$500

Straggler - $500
Includes all Loafer benefits, plus:
2 Free Race Entry Company Name on back of the event T-shirt

Challenge Stations
$400

Opportunity to interact with our race participants by hosting a challenge stations. Run the challenge station, we will provide the items for the station. You are able to bring your marketing material, give aways, table, and canopy.

  • Receive a 10x10 booth space at either the Start or Finish Line to maximize visibility and engagement.
  • Enjoy direct interaction with participants in a fun, memorable way!


Packet Pickup Sponsor
$300

Opportunity to interact with our race participants by hosting our packet pickup. Help provide assistance on handing out the packet pickups for racers. You are able to bring your marketing material, give aways, table, and canopy.

Packet Pick-up

Thursday, October 16th, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

 Old Town Helotes Family Food Park

 14769 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, Tx 78023

Kiddie Corner Sponsor
$300

As the Kiddie Corner Sponsor, you’ll help create a fun and engaging space for children attending the 0.5K Challenge! Sponsors will provide their own table(s), chairs, and kid-friendly activity — such as crafts, games, or hands-on fun — to keep the little ones entertained during the event.

This is a great opportunity to interact with families, showcase your business in a creative way, and be part of the community experience.

Includes:
✔ Recognition on the event website
✔ Mention on social media
✔ Space in the designated kids’ area
✔ Option to display your company signage and hand out promo materials

Loafer
$250

Loafer - $250
Includes:
1 Free Race Entry Social Media Promotion (Facebook& Instagram) Email Blasts(throughout the community) Logo on event banners Company Swag in Goody Bags Logo in the Helotes Chamber Newsletter

Vendor Space - Non-Helotes Chamber Member
$125

Set up a vendor booth to promote your business at the event

Vendor Space - Helotes Chamber Member
$75

Set up a vendor booth to promote your business at the event

Vendor Space - Nonprofit
$75

Set up a vendor booth to promote your business at the event

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