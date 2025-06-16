8th Annual Helotes 0.5k Challenge

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About this event
Ultimate Procrastinator - $3,500
Includes all Lollygagger benefits, plus:
10 Free Race Entry Logo at Registration Area
Shoutout at the Event
On-Stage Speaking Opportunity
Logo on Medal Ribbon
Lollygagger - $2,000
Includes all Couch Potato benefits, plus:
8 Free Race Entry Logo on Race Bib
Logo on all printed materials
After party sponsor banner
Couch Potato - $1,000
Includes all Straggler benefits, plus:
4 Free Race Entry Logo on back of the event T-shirt
10x10 Vendor Space
Logo on Event Flyer
Straggler - $500
Includes all Loafer benefits, plus:
2 Free Race Entry Company Name on back of the event T-shirt
Opportunity to interact with our race participants by hosting a challenge stations. Run the challenge station, we will provide the items for the station. You are able to bring your marketing material, give aways, table, and canopy.
Opportunity to interact with our race participants by hosting our packet pickup. Help provide assistance on handing out the packet pickups for racers. You are able to bring your marketing material, give aways, table, and canopy.
Packet Pick-up
Thursday, October 16th, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Old Town Helotes Family Food Park
14769 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, Tx 78023
As the Kiddie Corner Sponsor, you’ll help create a fun and engaging space for children attending the 0.5K Challenge! Sponsors will provide their own table(s), chairs, and kid-friendly activity — such as crafts, games, or hands-on fun — to keep the little ones entertained during the event.
This is a great opportunity to interact with families, showcase your business in a creative way, and be part of the community experience.
Includes:
✔ Recognition on the event website
✔ Mention on social media
✔ Space in the designated kids’ area
✔ Option to display your company signage and hand out promo materials
Loafer - $250
Includes:
1 Free Race Entry Social Media Promotion (Facebook& Instagram) Email Blasts(throughout the community) Logo on event banners Company Swag in Goody Bags Logo in the Helotes Chamber Newsletter
Set up a vendor booth to promote your business at the event
Set up a vendor booth to promote your business at the event
Set up a vendor booth to promote your business at the event
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