8th Annual Helotes 0.5k Challenge

As the Kiddie Corner Sponsor, you’ll help create a fun and engaging space for children attending the 0.5K Challenge! Sponsors will provide their own table(s), chairs, and kid-friendly activity — such as crafts, games, or hands-on fun — to keep the little ones entertained during the event.

This is a great opportunity to interact with families, showcase your business in a creative way, and be part of the community experience.

Includes:

✔ Recognition on the event website

✔ Mention on social media

✔ Space in the designated kids’ area

✔ Option to display your company signage and hand out promo materials