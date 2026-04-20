Informed Choice Iowa

Hosted by

Informed Choice Iowa

About this event

Attendee Registration - 8th Annual Informed Conference

1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy

Ankeny, IA 50023, USA

VIP Meet & Greet - Oct.23
$25

Kick things off early by joining us on Friday, October 23, for an exclusive evening to connect with like-minded people - get a sneak peak at the vendors and enjoy an interactive Q&A with speakers. Drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

General Admission - Early Bird
$65
Available until Sep 18

Full-price conference ticket required for anyone aged 13 or higher. Boxed lunch included.

Child (Age 4-12)
$10

Children aged 4 through 12 are welcome to attend the conference for $10/each. Boxed lunch included.

Child (3 and under)
Free

Children 3 and under are welcome to attend the conference at no cost. Mothers room will be available for nursing moms. (Boxed lunch NOT included).

Add a donation for Informed Choice Iowa

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!