Attendee Registration - 8th Annual Informed Conference

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About this event
Kick things off early by joining us on Friday, October 23, for an exclusive evening to connect with like-minded people - get a sneak peak at the vendors and enjoy an interactive Q&A with speakers. Drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided.
Full-price conference ticket required for anyone aged 13 or higher. Boxed lunch included.
Children aged 4 through 12 are welcome to attend the conference for $10/each. Boxed lunch included.
Children 3 and under are welcome to attend the conference at no cost. Mothers room will be available for nursing moms. (Boxed lunch NOT included).
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