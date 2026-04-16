Mission 34

Hosted by

Mission 34

About this event

8th Annual Kickball with Sean

9502 Providence Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

Kickball Player
$50

You will indicate your Team Name on the next screen.

Your admission includes an event t-shirt and a barbeque dinner.

Referee
$50

Thank you for being a referee!

Your admission includes an event t-shirt and a barbeque dinner.

Additional T-Shirt Purchase
$25

Add this to your cart if you would like an extra t-shirt. You will select your size on the next screen.

Volunteer
Free

Volunteer Sign Up Genius will be sent out mid July.

Spectator
Free

Spectator for kickball tournament.

Add a donation for Mission 34

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!