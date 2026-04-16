8th Annual Kickball with Sean

About this event
You will indicate your Team Name on the next screen.
Your admission includes an event t-shirt and a barbeque dinner.
Thank you for being a referee!
Your admission includes an event t-shirt and a barbeque dinner.
Add this to your cart if you would like an extra t-shirt. You will select your size on the next screen.
Volunteer Sign Up Genius will be sent out mid July.
Spectator for kickball tournament.
$
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