8th Annual Mission Support Spectacular (2026)

With this sponsorship, you'll receive two (2) all-inclusive registrations, one (1) premiere room in Over/Under Lodge, other SURPRISE perks, and we’ll proudly display your business name on a yard sign at the event. All-inclusive registration is Friday lodging (dbl occupancy), social hour drink tickets, dinner, and auction with open bar; and Saturday breakfast, lunch and awards. AND, your choice of a 100-bird sporting clays team tournament or a post breakfast soiree with various activities
With this sponsorship, you'll receive four (4) all-inclusive registrations*, two (2) double occupancy Main Lodge rooms, and we’ll proudly display your business name on a yard sign at the event. All-inclusive registration is Friday lodging (dbl occupancy), social hour drink tickets, dinner, and auction with open bar; and Saturday breakfast, lunch and awards. AND, your choice of a 100-bird sporting clays team tournament or a post breakfast soiree with various activities
With this sponsorship, you'll receive four (4) tickets to Friday night social hour, dinner, and auction with open bar, no overnight guest room, and we’ll proudly display your business name on a yard sign at the event.
With this sponsorship, you'll receive two (2) all-inclusive registrations* one (1) double occupancy Main Lodge room, and we’ll proudly display your business name on a yard sign at the event. All-inclusive registration is Friday lodging (dbl occupancy), social hour drink tickets, dinner, and auction with open bar; and Saturday breakfast, lunch and awards. AND, your choice of a 100-bird sporting clays team tournament or a post breakfast soiree with various activities
With this sponsorship, you'll receive one (1) 1 all-inclusive registration* one (1) double occupancy Main Lodge room (with another guest). All-inclusive registration is Friday lodging (dbl occupancy), social hour drink tickets, dinner, and auction with open bar; and Saturday breakfast, lunch and awards. AND, your choice of a 100-bird sporting clays team tournament or a post breakfast soiree with various activities
We'll display your business name on a sporting clays station during the event.
