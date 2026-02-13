8th Annual Money Talks Speaker Series

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About this event
• Exclusive branding at the event (preferred banner placement, logo displayed on event digital signs, logo presences on all social media material)
• Speaking opportunity during the event
• Logo placement on event registration website
• Priority placement of your logo on all event-related materials
• Inclusion in media coverage
• Complimentary resource table at the networking hour
• Recognition as the Title Sponsor in all post-event materials and follow-up communicationsm with access to all main activities.
• Prominent logo placement on event signage
• Complimentary resource table at the networking hour
• Mention in social media posts and email campaigns
• Recognition in post-event communications
• Special mention during Executive Director’s remarks at the event
• Logo placement on event signage and digital promotions
• Inclusion in social media mentions and email campaigns
• Recognition in post-event communications
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