Route 7 Orlando

Hosted by

Route 7 Orlando

About this event

8th Annual Money Talks Speaker Series

515 W Amelia St

Orlando, FL 32801, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,500

• Exclusive branding at the event (preferred banner placement, logo displayed on event digital signs, logo presences on all social media material)


• Speaking opportunity during the event


• Logo placement on event registration website


• Priority placement of your logo on all event-related materials


• Inclusion in media coverage


• Complimentary resource table at the networking hour


• Recognition as the Title Sponsor in all post-event materials and follow-up communicationsm with access to all main activities.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Prominent logo placement on event signage


• Complimentary resource table at the networking hour


• Mention in social media posts and email campaigns


• Recognition in post-event communications


• Special mention during Executive Director’s remarks at the event

Silver Sponsor
$500

• Logo placement on event signage and digital promotions


• Inclusion in social media mentions and email campaigns


• Recognition in post-event communications

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