8th Annual Money Talks Speaker Series

• Exclusive branding at the event (preferred banner placement, logo displayed on event digital signs, logo presences on all social media material)





• Speaking opportunity during the event





• Logo placement on event registration website





• Priority placement of your logo on all event-related materials





• Inclusion in media coverage





• Complimentary resource table at the networking hour





• Recognition as the Title Sponsor in all post-event materials and follow-up communicationsm with access to all main activities.