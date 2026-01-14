O.C. Taylor Dad's Club

Hosted by

O.C. Taylor Dad's Club

About this event

8th Annual O.C. Taylor Dads' Club Golf Tournament presented by Community Mechanical and The Dumb Zone

3500 Bear Creek Ct

Dallas, TX 75261, USA

Single Player
$125

Greens Fee, Breakfast, Lunch, Goodie Bag

Foursome
$500

Greens Fee for four players (includes cart), Breakfast, Lunch, Goodie Bag

Premium Sponsor - Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Included in the Premium Golf Cart Sponsorship -

  • Company's logo and name front and center on every golf cart at the tournament.
  • Company's logo on the banner used at Check-In and Awards Ceremony.
  • Foursome and cart included
Premium Sponsor - Exclusive Front 9 Holes Signs
$3,000

Premium Sponsor - Exclusive Front Nine Holes Signs

  • Company's logo and name on the signs on the front 9 holes
  • Logo on the banner used at Check-In and Awards Ceremony
  • Foursome and cart included
Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Silver Sponsorship includes:

  • Company Name/Dumb Zone Logo prominently displayed on Tournament Banner at entrance
  • Hole Sponsorship Included
  • Opportunity to place company branded items in individual player gift bags
  • On-Course presence for your business if desired

attached to beverage sponsor so a total of $4000 donated

Beverage Sponsor - with Foursome
$1,800

Buy a round for all of your friends and get some sponsorship cred in the way of beverage tickets (two per player) to be used around the course! Sponsorship includes one Four-Player Team for the tournament. 

Breakfast Sponsor - with Foursome
$1,500

Provide delicious breakfast tacos to the players before they tee off! This sponsorship will provide a minimum of two tacos per player, along with salsa and other condiments to enhance the dining experience before play begins. Purchasing this sponsorship will also include your very own four-person team so that you can take part in the fun as well! 

Lunch Sponsor - with Foursome
$1,500

Lunch Sponsorship includes:

  • Foursome with Cart
  • Name featured prominently on tournament welcome banner
  • Hole Sponsorship
Hole Sponsor
$300

Hole Sponsorship includes:

  • Logo and Company Name/Title included on one hole tee box
  • Logo included on banner used at Check-In and Awards Ceremony
  • Option to include a company gift in each cart for players
  • Option to set up tent/table (not included) on sponsored teebox and promote your business, hand out gifts, etc.
Single Raffle Ticket
$10
VIP Experience
$150

10 raffle tickets, Move up one - pick your tee box, 50/50 closest to the hole

Pick your tee box
$25

Pay $25 per tee box to move up on par five 10th hole. Three tee-boxes to choose from.

50/50 Closest to Pin
$25

Pay $25 to participate in Closest to Pin on Hole #5. 50% of money raised goes to player, and 50% goes to OC Taylor.

Add a donation for O.C. Taylor Dad's Club

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