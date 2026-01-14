8th Annual O.C. Taylor Dads' Club Golf Tournament presented by Community Mechanical and The Dumb Zone

About this event
Greens Fee, Breakfast, Lunch, Goodie Bag
Greens Fee for four players (includes cart), Breakfast, Lunch, Goodie Bag
Included in the Premium Golf Cart Sponsorship -
Premium Sponsor - Exclusive Front Nine Holes Signs
Silver Sponsorship includes:
attached to beverage sponsor so a total of $4000 donated
Buy a round for all of your friends and get some sponsorship cred in the way of beverage tickets (two per player) to be used around the course! Sponsorship includes one Four-Player Team for the tournament.
Provide delicious breakfast tacos to the players before they tee off! This sponsorship will provide a minimum of two tacos per player, along with salsa and other condiments to enhance the dining experience before play begins. Purchasing this sponsorship will also include your very own four-person team so that you can take part in the fun as well!
Lunch Sponsorship includes:
Hole Sponsorship includes:
10 raffle tickets, Move up one - pick your tee box, 50/50 closest to the hole
Pay $25 per tee box to move up on par five 10th hole. Three tee-boxes to choose from.
Pay $25 to participate in Closest to Pin on Hole #5. 50% of money raised goes to player, and 50% goes to OC Taylor.
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