8th Annual ODC Food Truck Fest at Stauffer Park*

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About this event
• Naming rights for event and logo on all event materials.”[Your business name] Presents the 7th Annual ODC Food Truck Fest”
• Large banner placed prominently at event
• Opportunity to speak at event.
• Mentioned in all ads, web page, publicity, and social media posts.*
• Table/Vehicle at event
• Mentioned in all announcements at event.
Presenting Sponsor – Four (4) available at $2,500
• Banner/Signage
• Featured in all ads, web page, & mentions on social media posts*
• Table/vehicle at event.
• Mentioned in several announcements at event.
DJ Booth Sponsor – One (1) $1,500
• Logo featured on signage at event.
• Ability to place a banner at the DJ Booth
• Logo featured in ads, web page, & mentions in social media posts*
• Table/Vehicle near DJ Booth/band stage
• Mentioned in all announcements at event related to music performances.
• Logo featured on signage at event.
• Ability to place a banner at the Raffle table
• Logo featured in ads, web page, & mentions in social media posts*
• Table/Vehicle near Raffle Table
• Mentioned in all announcements at event related to raffle
Logo featured on signage at event.
• Ability to place a banner at the 50-50 table
• Logo featured in ads, web page, & mentions in social media posts*
• Table/Vehicle near Raffle Table
• Mentioned in all announcements at event related to 50-50
• $500 of 50-50 Sponsorship will be used as seed money for 50-50
Best Food Truck Voting Sponsor – One (1) $1,500
• Logo featured on signage at event.
• Ability to place a banner near the voting station
• Logo featured in ads, web page, & mentions in social media posts*
• Table/Vehicle near voting station
• Mentioned in all announcements related to voting for best truck
Kid Zone Sponsor – One (1) $1,500
• Logo featured on signage at event.
• Ability to place a banner at the Kid Zone
• Logo featured in ads, web page, & mentions in social media posts*
• Table/Vehicle near Kid Zone
• Mentioned in all announcements related to Kid Zone
Gold Sponsor – Ten (10) available at $1,000
• Logo featured on signage at event.
• Ability to place a banner on site at event
• Logo featured in ads, web page, & mentions in social media posts*
• Table at event.
• Mentioned in at least two announcement at event
Silver sponsor – Ten (10) at $500
• Logo featured on signage at event
• Occasional mentions on social media posts.*
• Mention on event web page.
• Mentioned in at least one announcement at event.
Bronze Sponsor – Unlimited at $250
• Logo featured on signage at event
• Occasional mentions on social media posts.*
• Mention on event web page.
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