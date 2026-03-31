Mastering Manliness

Hosted by

Mastering Manliness

About this event

8th Annual Port Arthur Juneteenth Festival (VENDOR)

711 Procter St

Port Arthur, TX 77640, USA

Food Vendors (Friday)
$200

Food Vendors for Friday 6/19

Retail Vendor (Friday)
$150

Retail Vendor for Friday 6/19

Paid Services (Friday)
$175

Any services that accept payments for Friday 6/19

Drink Vendor (Friday)
$150

Juice, Soda, Water, Lemonade for Friday 6/19

Food Vendor (Saturday)
$200

Food Vendors for Friday 6/20 Softball tournament

Retail Vendor (Saturday)
$150

Retail Vendor for Saturday 6/20 Softball tournament

Paid Services (Saturday)
$175

Any services that accept payments for Saturday 6/20 Softball tournament

Drink Vendor (Saturday)
$150

Juice, Soda, Water, Lemonade for Saturday 6/20 Softball tournament.

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