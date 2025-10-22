8th Annual "PULL FOR KIDS" Clay Shoot

Tampa Bay Sporting Clays -10514 Ehren Cutoff

Land O' Lakes, FL 34639, USA

TITLE SPONSOR: STEGER SITE PREPARATION, INC.
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes Two Teams of Four (4) shooters; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials and media releases; signage at 6 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bag. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

SINGLE SHOOTER
$175

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:
 50 Targets
 2 Boxes of Ammo
 Golf Carts (1 per 4-person team)
 Ear Protection
 Score Cards
 Raffle
 Good food & fun!

No Gun.....NO PROBLEM …
Gun Rental Availble
(1 Shotgun per 4-person team)

TEAM OF SHOOTERS (4 Shooters)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:
Four (4) Shooters
 50 Targets Each
 2 Boxes of Ammo Each
 Golf Carts (1 per 4-person team)
 Ear Protection
 Score Cards
 Raffle
 Good food & fun!

No Gun.....NO PROBLEM …
Gun Rental Availble
(1 Shotgun per 4-person team)

AMMO Sponsor (4 Shooters)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) shooters; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials, media releases, and on all AMMO BOXES; signage at 4 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

T-SHIRT Sponsor (4 Shooters)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) shooters; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials, media releases, and TSHIRTS; signage at 4 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags.

LUNCH Sponsor (4 Shooters)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) shooters; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials and media; signage at 4 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags.

RAFFLE & AUCTION Sponsor (4 Shooters)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) shooters; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials and media releases; signage at 4 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

GOLF CART Sponsor (4 Shooters)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) shooters; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials, media releases, and on all Golf Carts; signage at 4 shooting stations; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags. (For Payments over $1000 a check is preferred and can be selected at checkout)

BREAKFAST Sponsor - (4 Shooters)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes ONE TEAM of four (4) shooters; Sponsor Name/Logo featured on event materials and media releases; recognition at Awards Lunch; and may include promotional item(s) in event Goody Bags.

SHOOTER STATION Sponsor
$150

Includes ONE SIGN at shooting station with Sponsor Name/Logo featured; recognition at Awards Lunch.

SHOT GUN RENTAL
$20

If you need a gun, TBSC offers a rental (1 per team)

LUNCH (for non-shooter)
$20

Guests are welcome to join us for lunch and the Raffle even if they are not participating as a shooter.

SHOTGUN RAFFLE SPONSOR
$1,000

As the raffle sponsor, your business will receive recognition at the event, in our promotional materials, and during the prize drawing.

Add a donation for Camp Idlewild of Florida, Inc.

$

