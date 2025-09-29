8th Annual Rally to Rise

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About this event
Enjoy a full-course dinner with atmosphere! Tickets include a complete meal, featuring an entrée, sides, salad, dessert, beverages, and light jazz music.
Vince Lewis is a professional local musician and Professor of Guitar at Bluefield University.
A festive silent auction, with contributions from Rotarians, area businesses, and community partners—just in time for early Christmas shopping!
Includes 4 Tickets
Includes 2 Tickets
Includes 1 Ticket
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