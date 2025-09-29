8th Annual Rally to Rise

Luxury Dining

Enjoy a full-course dinner with atmosphere! Tickets include a complete meal, featuring an entrée, sides, salad, dessert, beverages, and light jazz music.

Live Entertainment - Jazz Guitarist Vince Lewis

Vince Lewis is a professional local musician and Professor of Guitar at Bluefield University.

Silent Auction

A festive silent auction, with contributions from Rotarians, area businesses, and community partners—just in time for early Christmas shopping!



