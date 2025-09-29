Bluefield Rotary Club

Hosted by

Bluefield Rotary Club

About this event

8th Annual Rally to Rise

500 Bland St

Bluefield, WV 24701, USA

General Admission
$100

Luxury Dining

Enjoy a full-course dinner with atmosphere! Tickets include a complete meal, featuring an entrée, sides, salad, dessert, beverages, and light jazz music.

Live Entertainment - Jazz Guitarist Vince Lewis

Vince Lewis is a professional local musician and Professor of Guitar at Bluefield University. 

Silent Auction

A festive silent auction, with contributions from Rotarians, area businesses, and community partners—just in time for early Christmas shopping!


Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 4 Tickets

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 2 Tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes 1 Ticket

Add a donation for Bluefield Rotary Club

$

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