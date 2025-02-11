Remembrance Ranch

8th Annual 'Ranch-Raiser' Golf Tournament

5050 Byron Center Ave SW

Wyoming, MI 49519, USA

1 - Golfer
$100

4 is the magic number—get your whole team signed up!

Hole Sponsor
$300

You Receive:
Company name/logo on one hole.

Hole Sponsor + 4 Golfers
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

You Receive: Company name/logo on one hole. + 4 golfers

4 Golfers -Teachers, Pastors, & Non-Profits
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

You Receive: + 4 golfers at a Special Price!

Celebration Sponsor
$1,000

You Receive:
Golfing for 4 included!
Company name/logo on sign at practice range, one hole sponsorship.

Ranch Family Sponsor
$2,400

You Receive:
Golfing for 4 included!
Company name/logo at lunch and one hole sponsorship.

Trailhead (Course) Sponsor
$3,000

You Receive:
Golfing for 4 included!
Company name/logo on course, practice range, at lunch, and one hole sponsorship.

Add a donation for Remembrance Ranch

$

