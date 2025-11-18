The Plum Borough Chamber Of Commerce

8th Annual Scavenger Hunt Sponsorship Opportunities

Event Sponsor
$500

- 3 name mentions throughout the evening

- can set up an informational Table

- Signage at the event

- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and slide show

- Facebook post

- 4 tickets to the event

- Highest scored spot on hunt to make sure everyone goes to your location

- The prizes will contain information about

your business

Hunt Sponsor
$250

- 2 name mentions throughout the evening

- Signage at the event

- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and Slide show

- Facebook post

- 2 tickets to the event

- The prizes will contain information about

your business

Clue Sponsor
$100

- Name mentioned at the event

- Signage at event

- Facebook post

- Your logo will be on the clue page

Food
$50

- Signage at event

- Facebook post

