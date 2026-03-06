8th Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival

Hosted by
Refreshing Bottled Water 💧🥤 Stay hydrated while enjoying the Homestead Seafood Festival! Purchase a cold, refreshing bottled water from the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Nu Nu Chapter. Each purchase supports our community programs, scholarships, and mentorship initiatives. 🔹 Price: $3.00 per bottle 🔹 Quantity: Select how many bottles you’d like to purchase. Thank you for your support! 💜💛
Ice Cream Bar — $3.00 🍦
Enjoy a cold, sweet treat with our individually served ice cream bars — perfect for cooling off and satisfying your sweet tooth while supporting a great cause. Every purchase helps support our programs and community initiatives.
