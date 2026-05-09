8th Annual TOMCO Open Golf Tournament~August 16, 2026

Promote your business while supporting the tournament! Tee Sign Sponsors receive a professionally displayed sponsor sign placed at one of the golf course holes during the event. This is a great opportunity to showcase your business, organization, or family name to all golfers and guests throughout the day. Your support helps make the tournament a success and directly contributes to the event and community efforts.

***Zeffy includes an optional contribution to support their free platform. If you prefer not to contribute, you can select 'OTHER' and enter $0.