8th Annual Tribute to Trailblazers Awards Gala

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About this event
It pays to be early. This ticket level is for a single early bird ticket.
If group seating is desired, tickets must be purchased together in one single transaction. Special seating requests cannot be accommodated for purchases outside of what is noted.
There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
EARLY BIRD full reserved table of ten (10). $100 per person
There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
This early bird table level is for Trailblazer HONOREES and guests who will be seated with them ONLY. This purchase is for 8 seats at the early bird price of $100 per person.
Please note: There is one (1) table of this type available per honoree. Purchasing this level outside of the criteria, will result in your purchase being cancelled.
Please do not purchase a Honoree Only table without conferring with honoree regarding seating arrangements.
Table must be purchased in a single transaction.
Name of Trailblazer honoree must be entered at checkout.
There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
This purchase is for a single ticket.
If group seating is desired, tickets must be purchased together in one single transaction. Special seating requests cannot be accommodated for purchases outside of what is noted.
There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
This ticket level is for Trailblazer HONOREES and guests who will be seated with them ONLY.
This purchase is for 8 seats at $115 per person.
Please note: There is one (1) table of this type available per honoree. Purchasing this level outside of the criteria, will result in your purchase being cancelled.
Please do not purchase a Honoree Only table without conferring with honoree regarding seating arrangements.
Table must be purchased in a single transaction.
There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
Table of 10. All parties will be seated together at a reserved table. Table seating must be purchased in a single transaction.
There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
Table of 8. All parties will be seated together at a reserved table. Table seating must be purchased in a single transaction.
There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
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