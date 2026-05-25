A formal awards gala invitation for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Harrisburg Chapter, features honorees' portraits against a dark, elegant background with golden accents.
NCBW Inc. Harrisburg Chapter

Hosted by

NCBW Inc. Harrisburg Chapter

About this event

8th Annual Tribute to Trailblazers Awards Gala

4650 Lindle Rd

Harrisburg, PA 17111, USA

Early Bird -Individual Ticket
$100
Available until Aug 31

It pays to be early. This ticket level is for a single early bird ticket.


If group seating is desired, tickets must be purchased together in one single transaction. Special seating requests cannot be accommodated for purchases outside of what is noted.


There are no refunds on ticket purchases.

EARLY BIRD Reserved Table of 10
$1,000
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

EARLY BIRD full reserved table of ten (10). $100 per person


There are no refunds on ticket purchases.

Early Bird HONOREE Reserved Table ONLY
$800
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This early bird table level is for Trailblazer HONOREES and guests who will be seated with them ONLY. This purchase is for 8 seats at the early bird price of $100 per person.


Please note: There is one (1) table of this type available per honoree. Purchasing this level outside of the criteria, will result in your purchase being cancelled.

Please do not purchase a Honoree Only table without conferring with honoree regarding seating arrangements.

Table must be purchased in a single transaction.

Name of Trailblazer honoree must be entered at checkout.


There are no refunds on ticket purchases.

Individual General Admission ticket
$115

This purchase is for a single ticket.


If group seating is desired, tickets must be purchased together in one single transaction. Special seating requests cannot be accommodated for purchases outside of what is noted.


There are no refunds on ticket purchases.

HONOREE RESERVED TABLE ONLY
$920
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket level is for Trailblazer HONOREES and guests who will be seated with them ONLY.

This purchase is for 8 seats at $115 per person.


Please note: There is one (1) table of this type available per honoree. Purchasing this level outside of the criteria, will result in your purchase being cancelled.

Please do not purchase a Honoree Only table without conferring with honoree regarding seating arrangements.

Table must be purchased in a single transaction.


There are no refunds on ticket purchases.

Reserved table of 10
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10. All parties will be seated together at a reserved table. Table seating must be purchased in a single transaction.


There are no refunds on ticket purchases.

Reserved table of 8
$920
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8. All parties will be seated together at a reserved table.   Table seating must be purchased in a single transaction.


There are no refunds on ticket purchases.

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