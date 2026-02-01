Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee
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Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee

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Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee

About this event

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8th grade (2026) trip

318 Leroy Ave

Molalla, OR 97038, USA

Add a donation for Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee

$

General Admission
Pay what you can

$43 dollars and a permission slip is due to the MRMS office by February 27th, 2026!


You are welcome to purchase scholarship tickets, or add an additional donation, towards tickets for other MRMS students to whom this trip may be a financial burden.


If you need financial assistance, please contact Sandra Marson at MRMS.

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