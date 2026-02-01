8th grade (2026) trip

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About this event
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$43 dollars and a permission slip is due to the MRMS office by February 27th, 2026!
You are welcome to purchase scholarship tickets, or add an additional donation, towards tickets for other MRMS students to whom this trip may be a financial burden.
If you need financial assistance, please contact Sandra Marson at MRMS.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!