8th Grade Activities

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About this shop
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Cancelled due to water ban
New this year- custom add-on stickers also available!
Pick up will be at NAMS track meets- stay tuned for dates in the Thursday email or on our PTO facebook page.
let us know what sport you're looking for and we'll do our best to accomodate.
Customize your sign with your child's name or jersey #.
Please include what letters or numbers you want in the notes field. Increase the quantity for the number of total letters or numbers to reflect the total price.
Enter to win a chance for VIP parking at the entrance for the Promotion Ceremony
Enter to win a chance for VIP seats ON THE FIELD for the Promotion Ceremony!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!