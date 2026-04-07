North Attleborough Middle School PTO

Offered by

North Attleborough Middle School PTO

About this shop

8th Grade Activities

Car Wash- date TBD
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Cancelled due to water ban

Yard Sign item
Yard Sign
$25

New this year- custom add-on stickers also available!

Pick up will be at NAMS track meets- stay tuned for dates in the Thursday email or on our PTO facebook page.

0
Sports sticker add-on item
Sports sticker add-on
$5

let us know what sport you're looking for and we'll do our best to accomodate.

0
Custom name or #- add $1 per letter or number item
Custom name or #- add $1 per letter or number
$1

Customize your sign with your child's name or jersey #.

Please include what letters or numbers you want in the notes field. Increase the quantity for the number of total letters or numbers to reflect the total price.

0
VIP Parking at the Promotion Ceremony item
VIP Parking at the Promotion Ceremony
$10

Enter to win a chance for VIP parking at the entrance for the Promotion Ceremony

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VIP Seating for 4 at the Promotion Ceremony item
VIP Seating for 4 at the Promotion Ceremony
$10

Enter to win a chance for VIP seats ON THE FIELD for the Promotion Ceremony!

0
Add a donation for North Attleborough Middle School PTO

$

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