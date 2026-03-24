8th Grade Boys Auction

About this raffle
Does NOT include split the pot. You Save $13 while getting 1 ticket for all of the prizes listed below!
The winner will receive 50% of the money generated from the entries submitted for this prize.
The winner will receive 50% of the money generated from the entries submitted for this prize.
Sponsored by Naki Audio
Sponsored by Jem
Sponsored by our Corporate Sponsors
$50 to Chick'n Dip
$20 to Milk & Honey Bistro
$36 to Shabsi's Judacia Center
Sponsored by Shabsi's, Milk & Honey, and Chick'n Dip
Sponsored by Hasofer
Sponsored by Actual Eyes
Sponsored by our Corporate Sponsors
Sponsored by The Loop
Sponsored by Fired Up Promotions & The Carpool Podcast
Win "The Twins" by Yehuda Bromberg & a Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!