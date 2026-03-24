Cheder Chabad of Baltimore

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Cheder Chabad of Baltimore

About this raffle

8th Grade Boys Auction

1 Ticket into all prizes
$30

Does NOT include split the pot. You Save $13 while getting 1 ticket for all of the prizes listed below!

Split the Pot
$5

The winner will receive 50% of the money generated from the entries submitted for this prize.

Split the Pot: 3 Tickets for
$10
This includes 3 tickets

The winner will receive 50% of the money generated from the entries submitted for this prize.

Naki Bolt
$7

Sponsored by Naki Audio

Jem Subscription
$7

Sponsored by Jem

$150 Amazon Gift Card
$5

Sponsored by our Corporate Sponsors

Baltimore Gift Card Bundle
$5

$50 to Chick'n Dip

$20 to Milk & Honey Bistro

$36 to Shabsi's Judacia Center

Sponsored by Shabsi's, Milk & Honey, and Chick'n Dip

2 Tefillin Checks by Hasofer
$5

Sponsored by Hasofer

$100 Actual Eyes Gift Card
$5

Sponsored by Actual Eyes

$50 Kehos Gift Card
$3

Sponsored by our Corporate Sponsors

3 Month Loop Subscription
$3

Sponsored by The Loop

Story + Speaker Bundle
$3

Sponsored by Fired Up Promotions & The Carpool Podcast

Win "The Twins" by Yehuda Bromberg & a Portable Bluetooth Speaker

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