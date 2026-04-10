8th Grade Celebration Gift Cards

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About this event
Purchase a gift card of your choice and drop off to the school before the event. Signing up here allows the PTO to have an idea of how many cards will be available for students.
Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.
Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.
Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.
Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.
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