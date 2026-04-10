Zionsville Middle School Parent- Teacher-student Organization Ptso

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Zionsville Middle School Parent- Teacher-student Organization Ptso

About this event

8th Grade Celebration Gift Cards

Purchase and Drop Off Gift Card
Free

Purchase a gift card of your choice and drop off to the school before the event. Signing up here allows the PTO to have an idea of how many cards will be available for students.

Donation to PTO to Buy Cards
$10

Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.

Donation to PTO to Buy Cards
$20

Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.

Donation to PTO to Buy Cards
$50

Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.

Donation to PTO to Buy Cards
$100

Donate to the PTO and they will purchase cards for you.

Add a donation for Zionsville Middle School Parent- Teacher-student Organization Ptso

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