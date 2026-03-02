Your ticket to the Rise Up Warrior 8th Grade Dance on April 11th 6:30 to 8:30pm. Includes event entry, photo booth access, glow accessory, and automatic entry into our prize drawings!**

The first 10 tickets sold can request a song***, so grab yours early and dress to impress in semi-formal attire for an unforgettable night on the dance floor.





*Eligibility is subject to compliance of campus participation rules

**Must be present to win

***Song of choice cannot have explicit language