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About this event
Your ticket to the Rise Up Warrior 8th Grade Dance on April 11th 6:30 to 8:30pm. Includes event entry, photo booth access, glow accessory, and automatic entry into our prize drawings!**
The first 10 tickets sold can request a song***, so grab yours early and dress to impress in semi-formal attire for an unforgettable night on the dance floor.
*Eligibility is subject to compliance of campus participation rules
**Must be present to win
***Song of choice cannot have explicit language
Add on a Meal to your Dance Ticket. Meal will include Chick-Fil-A Sandwich, Chips and Drink.
$
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