Pieper Ranch Middle School PTSA

Hosted by

Pieper Ranch Middle School PTSA

About this event

8TH GRADE DANCE

Pieper High School Cafeteria

General Admission
$25

Your ticket to the Rise Up Warrior 8th Grade Dance on April 11th 6:30 to 8:30pm. Includes event entry, photo booth access, glow accessory, and automatic entry into our prize drawings!**

The first 10 tickets sold can request a song***, so grab yours early and dress to impress in semi-formal attire for an unforgettable night on the dance floor.


*Eligibility is subject to compliance of campus participation rules

**Must be present to win

***Song of choice cannot have explicit language

Add On Meal to Dance
$10

Add on a Meal to your Dance Ticket. Meal will include Chick-Fil-A Sandwich, Chips and Drink.

Add a donation for Pieper Ranch Middle School PTSA

$

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