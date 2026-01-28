8th grade Jr. Grad Nite at Six Flags 2026

The cost includes admission, food, drinks and transportation and approved backpack. This year we are offering Apple Pay, Google Pay, Cash, Check or Credit Card options to help pay for the ticket.



Este año, la Noche de Graduación de Junior High en Six Flags Magic Mountain se llevará a cabo el 23 de mayo de 2025 y el costo es de $115 por estudiante. El costo incluye admisión, alimentos, bebidas y transporte.

Este año ofrecemos opciones de Apple Pay, Google Pay, efectivo, cheque o tarjeta de crédito para ayudar a pagar el boleto.