8th Grade Graduation Lawn Sign

About this event
If you do not choose home delivery, you must pick up during one of these two distribution windows:
Monday, May 4, 1:45-2:30pm, GMS front lawn
Tuesday, May 5, 1:45-2:30pm, GMS front lawn
Signs will NOT be allowed on school buses.
If you choose home delivery, signs and stakes will be left near your front door unless otherwise noted.
If you'd like to further support the costs of the 8th grade celebrations, we appreciate it!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!