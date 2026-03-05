Hosted by

Glenfield Middle School

About this event

8th Grade Graduation Lawn Sign

Lawn sign
$25
(Optional) Home delivery
$10

If you do not choose home delivery, you must pick up during one of these two distribution windows:

Monday, May 4, 1:45-2:30pm, GMS front lawn

Tuesday, May 5, 1:45-2:30pm, GMS front lawn


Signs will NOT be allowed on school buses.


If you choose home delivery, signs and stakes will be left near your front door unless otherwise noted.

(Optional) Additional donation
Pay what you can

If you'd like to further support the costs of the 8th grade celebrations, we appreciate it!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!