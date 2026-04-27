8th Grade Graduation Trip to Holiday World

About this event
Enjoy admission to Holiday World and Splashin Safari, picnic lunch provided, and a class T-Shirt. Each students cost is $10, the rest of the ticket price and T-Shirt is provided by donations/fundraisers!
This discounted ticket is purchased with our students tickets to give chaperones the best price option also! This ticket includes admission to Holiday World & Splashin Safari, and a lunch picnic buffet.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!