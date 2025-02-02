Portola Magnet Program For Academic Excellence

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Portola Magnet Program For Academic Excellence

About this event

8th Grade HGM Graduation Party at Dave & Buster's Northridge

9301 Tampa Ave Suite 212

Northridge, CA 91324, USA

Graduation Party at Dave & Buster's Northridge
$45
All HGM 8th grades will be covered by the MPA funds. This is to purchase a $45 ticket for admission for parents and/or siblings who want to play at Dave & Buster's. The ticket includes a 2-hour unlimited gameplay card, a $20 ticket game card, and an unlimited soft drinks and food buffet.

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