8th Grade HGM Graduation Party at Dave & Buster's Northridge - 2026

All HGM 8th grades will be covered by the MPA funds.





This is to purchase a $45 ticket for admission for parents who want to play at Dave & Buster's. The ticket includes a 2-hour unlimited gameplay card, a $20 ticket game card, and an unlimited soft drinks and food buffet.





There is no charge if parents want to drop off kids and order food or drinks on their own in a separate area.

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NO siblings, please.