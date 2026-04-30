Trillium Academy

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Trillium Academy

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8th Grade "Moving Up" Trip 2026

Sequim

WA, USA

8th Grade "Moving Up" Trip 2026
$300

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Dates: Tuesday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 4th, 2026

Duration: 3 days, 2 nights

Lodging: Olympic Basecamp AirBNB


The 8th graders are excited to announce that they are taking an end of year "moving up" trip on Tuesday, June 2 through Thursday, June 4th. We have rented an airbnb in Sequim (near the Olympic National Park), based on student interest in visiting the Peninsula and also based on reasonable distance and other logistical factors. Students are working with their advisors Noe and Ashley to plan the details of this trip. More details will be sent closer to the date. 

I plan to attend for the day.
$100

**Please note that the Zeffy processing fee on checkout is optional. You can click the drop down and enter "0" for the Zeffy fee or any other number you wish for that field. 


Please select this open if you plan on just joining for a single day.


I would like to donate additional funds for the trip.
Pay what you can

**Please note that the Zeffy processing fee on checkout is optional. You can click the drop down and enter "0" for the Zeffy fee or any other number you wish for that field. 


Please select this if you indicated you'd like to donate funds towards the trip.

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