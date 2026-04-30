8th Grade "Moving Up" Trip 2026

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About this event
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Dates: Tuesday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 4th, 2026
Duration: 3 days, 2 nights
Lodging: Olympic Basecamp AirBNB
The 8th graders are excited to announce that they are taking an end of year "moving up" trip on Tuesday, June 2 through Thursday, June 4th. We have rented an airbnb in Sequim (near the Olympic National Park), based on student interest in visiting the Peninsula and also based on reasonable distance and other logistical factors. Students are working with their advisors Noe and Ashley to plan the details of this trip. More details will be sent closer to the date.
**Please note that the Zeffy processing fee on checkout is optional. You can click the drop down and enter "0" for the Zeffy fee or any other number you wish for that field.
Please select this open if you plan on just joining for a single day.
**Please note that the Zeffy processing fee on checkout is optional. You can click the drop down and enter "0" for the Zeffy fee or any other number you wish for that field.
Please select this if you indicated you'd like to donate funds towards the trip.
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