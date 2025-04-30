eventClosed

8th Grade Promotion Seats Auction

Set of Two Reserved Seats (A) item
Set of Two Reserved Seats (A)
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two seats will be reserved for you in the front three rows of the ceremony.
Set of Two Reserved Seats (B) item
Set of Two Reserved Seats (B)
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two seats will be reserved for you in the front three rows of the ceremony.
Set of Two Reserved Seats (C) item
Set of Two Reserved Seats (C)
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two seats will be reserved for you in the front three rows of the ceremony.
Set of Two Reserved Seats (D) item
Set of Two Reserved Seats (D)
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two seats will be reserved for you in the front three rows of the ceremony.
Set of Two Reserved Seats (E) item
Set of Two Reserved Seats (E)
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two seats will be reserved for you in the front three rows of the ceremony.
Set of Two Reserved Seats (F) item
Set of Two Reserved Seats (F)
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two seats will be reserved for you in the front three rows of the ceremony.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing