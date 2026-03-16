8th Grade Trip - African American History Museum

Join Norview’s 8th grade trip to the African American History Museum 🎓—a day of learning that connects classroom lessons with real stories, artifacts, and voices from history.





Your student will explore exhibits that highlight resilience, creativity, and community, supporting our mission to grow both academic skills and social understanding.





Each student will receive a fieldtrip t-shirt. Bagged breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students. Students will need to bring money for dinner and any spending they would like to do.





As a reminder:





To be eligible to participate, there are a few important rules to remember:

· Student must be promoted to high school.

That means you need to pass your classes and stay on track to move on to 9th grade.

· Student can have NO more than 3 suspensions for the year.

If you receive more than 3 suspensions, you won’t be allowed to participate in end-of-year events.

· All student conduct consequences must be served in order to participate in any end-of-year activities.