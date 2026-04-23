Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

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Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

About this event

8th Grade Washington DC Trip

One time payment item
One time payment
$330

Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with a one-time, full payment.

Payment Plan - 1st Payment item
Payment Plan - 1st Payment
$100

Payment #1 - Due 5/1/26
Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with the CMS Payment Plan!

Payment Plan - 2nd Payment item
Payment Plan - 2nd Payment
$100

Payment #2 - Due 5/15/26
Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with the CMS Payment Plan!

Payment Plan - 3rd Payment (FINAL) item
Payment Plan - 3rd Payment (FINAL)
$130

Payment #3 (Final) - Due 5/22/26
Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with the CMS Payment Plan!

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