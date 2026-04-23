8th Grade Washington DC Trip

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Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with a one-time, full payment.
Payment #1 - Due 5/1/26
Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with the CMS Payment Plan!
Payment #2 - Due 5/15/26
Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with the CMS Payment Plan!
Payment #3 (Final) - Due 5/22/26
Secure your student’s spot on the 8th Grade Washington, D.C. Trip with the CMS Payment Plan!
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