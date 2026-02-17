8th Women Empowerment Gala - Shehzori Project Fundraiser & Neighborhood Awards

Thank you for your ticket purchase. Looking forward to see you on March 28, 2026. at Parlor Banquet, 2863 Woodbridge Avenue, Edison,, NJ 08837.



Proceeds from the tickets will support Shehzori Project, W2W Forum's charitable program.



W2W Forum is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) entirely volunteer-run organization. Our mission is to enhance a community that recognizes, strengthens, and advocates for Pakistani - American Women.. For more information, visit our website women2womenforum.org