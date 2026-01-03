Lac St. Clair Baseball and Softball Association

8U Lac St. Clair Bulldogs Raffle

Lotto Basket item
Lotto Basket
$1

$100 worth of scratch offs

Crown Royal Basket item
Crown Royal Basket
$1

Hand selected Crown Royal with Barrel Decanter/dispenser

Movie & Snack Basket item
Movie & Snack Basket
$1

Basket Includes:

$50 DoorDash gift card

$25 Griffin Claw Brewery

Emagine Theatre, 2 tickets, 2 drinks, and 2 popcorns

Lily pad letter hop game

Roller cup party game

Sounds fishy board game

Cards against humanity family edition game

Random snacks

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$1

Basket includes:

$50 Top Golf gift card

Buckeyes Target Practicr Game

Golf towels

Golf tees

Golf balls

Tailgating Basket item
Tailgating Basket
$1

GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro Rocker Chair

42oz Yeti

Mexican Night Basket item
Mexican Night Basket
$1

Basket includes:

$50 gift certificate to taqueria el compa

2 margarita glasses 

Margarita mixer

Fifth of tres agaves tequila 

Margarita salt 

Tajin

Loteria - Mexican bingo game

1 pineapple jarritos

1 mandarin jarritos

3 packs of Mexican cookies

Mixed Greens Basket item
Mixed Greens Basket
$1

mixed greens aka $100 cash

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$1

Basket includes:

Body cream

Body wash

Foot lotion

Foot scrub

Slippers

Exfoliating gloves

Heavy Foot cream

Hand sugar cream

Loofah

Eye mask

Spa socks

2-face sheet mask

Lip scrub

Travel perfum spray

Travel set sunscreen

Candle

24oz tumbler

Super Bowl Party Basket item
Super Bowl Party Basket
$1

Basket includes:

$50 Buffalo Wild Gift Card 

2.5qt Dip & Serve Slow Cooker

Football Serving Dish/Knife Set 

3 Buffalo Wild Wings Sauces

1 Buffalo Wild Wings Seasoning 

4 Can Coozies 

Football Tablecloth

Football Oven Mitt / Towel

Ready Set Eat! Sign

Mini cooler of cheer item
Mini cooler of cheer
$1

Basket includes:

Rtic 12 can cooler (light purple)

Triple jam

Wine

Shooters

Bulldogs Cornhole Game item
Bulldogs Cornhole Game
$1

Bulldogs Cornhole

Bowling Ball item
Bowling Ball
$1

15lb bowling ball

Kids Basket item
Kids Basket
$1

Drippy whiffle ball/bat 

2 water guns 

Science experiment kit

Liquid sidewalk chalk 

2 Lego sets 

Super expanding ball

Monopoly go 

2 taki bags

Cotton candy

Sunflower seeds

Big league chew 

Coloring books 

Crayons and markers 

Construction paper

Bubbles 

Pop beads

Candy

Gift cards 

