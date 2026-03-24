Nine & Dine | Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
9 holes of golf (scramble format)
Cart + course games
Dinner + drinks
Networking with community members
For Two Golfers:
9 holes of golf (scramble format)
Cart + course games
Dinner + drinks
Networking with community members
Sign at a designated tee box
Opportunity to staff the hole
Great for engagement (games, giveaways)
For Two Golfers:
9 holes of golf (scramble format)
Cart + course games
Dinner + drinks
Networking with community members
Hole Sponsor:
Sign at a designated tee box
Opportunity to staff the hole
Great for engagement (games, giveaways)
Branding on tickets
High-visibility throughout the outing
Recognition during event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!