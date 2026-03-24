Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Nine & Dine | Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

14000 Renton Rd

Battle Creek, MI 49015, USA

Individual Golfer
$100

9 holes of golf (scramble format)

Cart + course games

Dinner + drinks

Networking with community members

Twosome
$190

For Two Golfers:

9 holes of golf (scramble format)

Cart + course games

Dinner + drinks

Networking with community members

Hole Sponsor
$200

Sign at a designated tee box

Opportunity to staff the hole

Great for engagement (games, giveaways)

Combo | Twosome & Hole Sponsor
$400

For Two Golfers:

9 holes of golf (scramble format)

Cart + course games

Dinner + drinks

Networking with community members

Hole Sponsor:

Sign at a designated tee box

Opportunity to staff the hole

Great for engagement (games, giveaways)

Drink Cart Ticket Sponsor
$1,500

Branding on tickets

High-visibility throughout the outing

Recognition during event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!