9 Annual Winter Showcase Program Ads & Shoutouts

2000 S Summerlin Ave

Orlando, FL 32806, USA

Full Page
$100

A premium, full-color, full-page advertisement in our official showcase program. Perfect for businesses, organizations, producers, and major supporters who want maximum visibility. Includes logo, photos, full message, and prominent placement.


Ideal for:

• Corporate sponsors

• Music schools and arts organizations

• Major donors

• Featured business partners

Half Page
$50

A half-page, professionally designed ad highlighting your brand or personal message. Excellent visibility at a mid-level investment.


Ideal for:

• Small businesses

• Voice teachers and studios

• Performing arts supporters

• Families honoring a student

Quarter Page
$25

A quarter-page congratulatory or promotional message in the program.


Ideal for:

• “Break a leg” messages

• Student shout-outs

• Small business listings

• Community supporters

Shoutout
$15

Your name or short message listed in our “Friends & Supporters” section and announced during the showcase.


Examples:

• “Congratulations to all the singers!”

• “So proud of you, keep shining!”

• Business name recognition

