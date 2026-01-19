9 Annual Winter Showcase Program Ads & Shoutouts

About this event
A premium, full-color, full-page advertisement in our official showcase program. Perfect for businesses, organizations, producers, and major supporters who want maximum visibility. Includes logo, photos, full message, and prominent placement.
Ideal for:
• Corporate sponsors
• Music schools and arts organizations
• Major donors
• Featured business partners
A half-page, professionally designed ad highlighting your brand or personal message. Excellent visibility at a mid-level investment.
Ideal for:
• Small businesses
• Voice teachers and studios
• Performing arts supporters
• Families honoring a student
A quarter-page congratulatory or promotional message in the program.
Ideal for:
• “Break a leg” messages
• Student shout-outs
• Small business listings
• Community supporters
Your name or short message listed in our “Friends & Supporters” section and announced during the showcase.
Examples:
• “Congratulations to all the singers!”
• “So proud of you, keep shining!”
• Business name recognition
