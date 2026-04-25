9-Week Swim Clinic | Headwater Athletics | Heart-Led Coaching | Drill Progression With Organized Fundamentals Of Swim | Regulated Kids | A Loving Community That Fosters Friendships

Hosted by
About this event
You are registering ONE CHILD for ONE DAY OF THE WEEK.
On the registration form, please select your preferred day and time slot. We will call to confirm!
We look forward to swimming with your family!
You are registering ONE CHILD for TWO DAYS OF THE WEEK.
On the registration form, please select your preferred two days of the week, and time slot. We will call to confirm!
We look forward to swimming with your family!
You are registering TWO CHILDREN for ONE DAY OF THE WEEK.
On the registration form, please select your preferred day of the week, and time. We will call to confirm!
We look forward to swimming with your family!
You are registering TWO CHILDREN for TWO DAYS OF THE WEEK.
On the registration form, please select your preferred two days of the week, and time. We will call to confirm!
We look forward to swimming with your family!
You are registering THREE CHILDREN for ONE DAY OF THE WEEK.
On the registration form, please select your preferred day of the week, and time. We will call to confirm!
We look forward to swimming with your family!
You are registering THREE CHILDREN for TWO DAYS OF THE WEEK.
On the registration form, please select your preferred two days of the week, and time. We will call to confirm!
We look forward to swimming with your family!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!