The Music Man 2024

General admission is first-come, first-served. We encourage you to bring a blanket or chair to sit on - seating will not be provided. Taller chairs will be set further back to allow for better viewing for all. Come as early as 6pm for food trucks and pre-show entertainment. No alcohol allowed.
General admission is first-come, first-served. We encourage you to bring a blanket or chair to sit on - seating will not be provided. Taller chairs will be set further back to allow for better viewing for all. Come as early as 6pm for food trucks and pre-show entertainment. No alcohol allowed.
Student General Admission
$17
This is a general admission ticket at a student price. Attendee must be 18 years or younger to use.
General admission is first-come, first-served. We encourage you to bring a blanket or chair to sit on - seating will not be provided. Taller chairs will be set further back to allow for better viewing for all. Come as early as 6pm for food trucks and pre-show entertainment. No alcohol allowed.
This is a general admission ticket at a student price. Attendee must be 18 years or younger to use.
General admission is first-come, first-served. We encourage you to bring a blanket or chair to sit on - seating will not be provided. Taller chairs will be set further back to allow for better viewing for all. Come as early as 6pm for food trucks and pre-show entertainment. No alcohol allowed.
Premium Seating
$100
Premium seating comes with an excellent view, reserved seating under shade, a chair that is provided, and a complimentary bottle of water. No need to worry that you will find space, have an obstructed view, or will be in the sun. Come as early as 6pm for food trucks and pre-show entertainment. No alcohol allowed.
Premium seating comes with an excellent view, reserved seating under shade, a chair that is provided, and a complimentary bottle of water. No need to worry that you will find space, have an obstructed view, or will be in the sun. Come as early as 6pm for food trucks and pre-show entertainment. No alcohol allowed.
Add a donation for Yes And Productions Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!