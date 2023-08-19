Join us for an outdoor family music festival to benefit Legacy Family & Leadership. Local preforms and groups will entertain us with a combination of worship music and family friendly toons. This event is for the WHOLE family! Kids will love running around and playing with "friends. Be sure to bring a blanket or camp chairs to relax on the lawn.

-Outdoor games: cornhole, ladder golf and more

-Fun snacks for sale (fundraiser) Popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones

-Free to enter door prize drawings

-50/50 Raffle

- and so much more!

Redwood Amphitheater, 2193 Midway Ave, Grants Pass 97527