901 BFiT Cheer Program – Monthly Tuition

💛 901 Cheer Monthly Tuition – $60
901 Cheer Monthly Tuition covers structured weekly practices and professional cheer instruction within the 901 BFiT Youth Development Program.
This tuition supports:
- Weekly organized team practices
- Cheer fundamentals (motions, jumps, chants, dance & technique)
- Performance choreography & routine development
- Strength & conditioning for athletic growth
- Game day & community performance preparation
- Leadership, discipline & confidence building
- Facility usage and certified coaching support
Monthly tuition secures your athlete’s active roster position and ensures continued program development, training consistency, and team operations.
901 Cheer is more than a team — it’s youth development through athletics.
💛 901 Cheer Monthly Tuition – $60
901 Cheer Monthly Tuition covers structured weekly practices and professional cheer instruction within the 901 BFiT Youth Development Program.
This tuition supports:
- Weekly organized team practices
- Cheer fundamentals (motions, jumps, chants, dance & technique)
- Performance choreography & routine development
- Strength & conditioning for athletic growth
- Game day & community performance preparation
- Leadership, discipline & confidence building
- Facility usage and certified coaching support
Monthly tuition secures your athlete’s active roster position and ensures continued program development, training consistency, and team operations.
901 Cheer is more than a team — it’s youth development through athletics.