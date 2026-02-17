901 BFiT INC

Offered by

901 BFiT INC

About the memberships

901 BFiT Cheer Program – Monthly Tuition

Monthly Tuition
$60

Renews monthly

💛 901 Cheer Monthly Tuition – $60

901 Cheer Monthly Tuition covers structured weekly practices and professional cheer instruction within the 901 BFiT Youth Development Program.

This tuition supports:

  • Weekly organized team practices
  • Cheer fundamentals (motions, jumps, chants, dance & technique)
  • Performance choreography & routine development
  • Strength & conditioning for athletic growth
  • Game day & community performance preparation
  • Leadership, discipline & confidence building
  • Facility usage and certified coaching support

Monthly tuition secures your athlete’s active roster position and ensures continued program development, training consistency, and team operations.

901 Cheer is more than a team — it’s youth development through athletics.

Add a donation for 901 BFiT INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!