Juneteenth Gala | Saiiya King | VIP TICKETS SOLD OUT

Ad Guidelines:
Ad Specifications: Half Page vertical should be 4.25”W x 11”L with 1/8” (.125) bleed.
Advertiser is responsible for providing high-quality and print-ready ad designs in JNG or PNG file formats by the deadline of April 18, 2024, upload to your GOOGLE DRIVE then share with [email protected]
. The Advertiser shall do a final review of the ad before submitting it. Once submitted there will be no edits to the ad. The Advertiser must submit all ad materials by APRIL 18, 2024. Failure to meet the deadline may result in the exclusion of the ad from the book
Ad Guidelines:
Ad Specifications: Half Page vertical should be 4.25”W x 11”L with 1/8” (.125) bleed.
Advertiser is responsible for providing high-quality and print-ready ad designs in JNG or PNG file formats by the deadline of April 18, 2024, upload to your GOOGLE DRIVE then share with [email protected]
. The Advertiser shall do a final review of the ad before submitting it. Once submitted there will be no edits to the ad. The Advertiser must submit all ad materials by APRIL 18, 2024. Failure to meet the deadline may result in the exclusion of the ad from the book