Sail across the finish line aboard the Matthew Turner on a Donor appreciation sail

Thanks for getting onboard, let us take you on a sail on the Matthew Turner and commemorate your name prominently on the Charles Van Damme exhibit to thank you. Come for a 3hr sail, on Saturday September 21st ,2.00pm - 5.00pm. With a bon voyage party before 1.00pm - 2.00pm. Hors-d'œuvres, wine served by Deer field Ranch Winery & Wine Spies plus some hearty sea chanties performed by the Marin Mens Choir. Your donation will help complete the fundraising to restore the Charles Van Damme Ferry paddle wheel for public display in Waldo Point public park.

Thanks for getting onboard, let us take you on a sail on the Matthew Turner and commemorate your name prominently on the Charles Van Damme exhibit to thank you. Come for a 3hr sail, on Saturday September 21st ,2.00pm - 5.00pm. With a bon voyage party before 1.00pm - 2.00pm. Hors-d'œuvres, wine served by Deer field Ranch Winery & Wine Spies plus some hearty sea chanties performed by the Marin Mens Choir. Your donation will help complete the fundraising to restore the Charles Van Damme Ferry paddle wheel for public display in Waldo Point public park.

More details...