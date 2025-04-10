Eugene Maker Space Memberships

Thank you for being a supporter of the community! We appreciate your tax-deductible contributions to the continuing growth of the MakerSpace here in Eugene!
Thank you for being a supporter of the community! We appreciate your tax-deductible contributions to the continuing growth of the MakerSpace here in Eugene!
Monthly Basic Maker
$25
Renews monthly
Take the first steps towards becoming a full-fledged member of the community! At this tier you have roughly 20 hours of access to the space each week. The dates and times for these access hours are subject to change based on the availability of our maker members to facilitate access.
Take the first steps towards becoming a full-fledged member of the community! At this tier you have roughly 20 hours of access to the space each week. The dates and times for these access hours are subject to change based on the availability of our maker members to facilitate access.
Annual Basic Maker
$275
Valid for one year
Prepay for your year and save! Take the first steps towards becoming a full-fledged member of the community! At this tier you have roughly 20 hours of access to the space each week. The dates and times for these access hours are subject to change based on the availability of our maker members to facilitate access.
Prepay for your year and save! Take the first steps towards becoming a full-fledged member of the community! At this tier you have roughly 20 hours of access to the space each week. The dates and times for these access hours are subject to change based on the availability of our maker members to facilitate access.
Monthly Maker
$60
Renews monthly
Dive right into the community and make something awesome! At this tier you will have 24x7 access to the space to make things to your heart's content! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Dive right into the community and make something awesome! At this tier you will have 24x7 access to the space to make things to your heart's content! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Annual Maker
$660
Valid for one year
Prepay for your year of access and save! Dive right into the community and make something awesome! At this tier you will have 24x7 access to the space to make things to your heart's content! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Prepay for your year of access and save! Dive right into the community and make something awesome! At this tier you will have 24x7 access to the space to make things to your heart's content! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Monthly Family Makers
$100
Renews monthly
Let your family join ours! At this tier, you and members of your household will have 24x7 access to the space, letting you all work together to express your creativity! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Let your family join ours! At this tier, you and members of your household will have 24x7 access to the space, letting you all work together to express your creativity! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Annual Family Makers
$1,100
Valid for one year
Prepay for your year of access and save! Let your family join ours! At this tier, you and members of your household will have 24x7 access to the space, letting you all work together to express your creativity! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Prepay for your year of access and save! Let your family join ours! At this tier, you and members of your household will have 24x7 access to the space, letting you all work together to express your creativity! Some level of volunteer effort will be needed to ensure the space is clean and available for all members of the community. (Access is dependent on the issuance of keys, completing necessary training, and signing appropriate liability waivers).
Add a donation for Eugene Maker Space
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!