May 29th AFTERNOON Clinic - Los Banos SNIP BUS Spay/Neuter Clinic TICKET

TO REGISTER FOR AN APPOINTMENT YOU MUST HAVE COMPLETED THIS SIGN-UP FORM FOR EACH PET: https://airtable.com/apprV7ZPqqkReiNWg/pagkJIaD1MqejZhh3/form





A $20 deposit is required to hold your appointment, this will be refunded when you arrive for your appointment.

If you are paying by cash, please bring your deposit to the Los Banos Animal Shelter located at 1010 Airport Road Monday-Saturday 8am-5pm.









If you are transporting your pet:





Address:

Pet Friends Rescue

2975 Buena Vista Rd

Hollister, CA 95023





Check-In: 1-1:30 pm

Pick-Up: ~3-5pm













If you are using our FREE TRANSPORT SERVICE:

ALL TRANSPORTS ARE DONE IN THE MORNING





DROP-OFF:

Address:

Los Banos Animal Shelter

1010 Airport Rd

(past the airport)





Arrive at 6-6:30 am





PICK-UP:

We will text you at the provided phone number with a pick-up ETA once the driver is en route.





ETA 6-7pm (will vary due to traffic)













SURGERY DAY

Do not feed after 10pm, water in the morning is OK.





All pets will receive a brief vet exam and may be denied surgery for medical reasons. Please tell us if your animal has experienced any sneezing, coughing, vomiting, or diarrhea the days leading up to the clinic as we will need to reschedule your appointment. If you fail to disclose medical conditions that cause your pet to be denied surgery you may not receive your deposit back.





We will provide post-op instructions and review any medical notes when your pet is returned.









CANCELLATIONS:

If you need to cancel your appointment please get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can fill your clinic spot.





If you have any questions, you can reach us at [email protected], text, or leave a voicemail at 408-341-9061









Thank you!

Los Banos Low-Cost Spay/Neuter brought to you by

Friends of Los Banos Animals & Feral Freedom Northern California