SCK9 Ticket Drawing

Item #1: I hand-made this piece of art and then sent it to a fellow Veteran and Artist for the finishing touches. The Explosive Art of the Second Chance K9 logo with the Dogagonia design is wrapped in leather art by the amazing @Harpleather Harpleather.com. This is a one-of-a-kind Art piece, and since I made these with explosives, there will never be another. I value these art pieces at 2,000 because of the time and material that goes into making them.





Item #2 A hand-made custom Bowie Knife from the amazing @woodsonknives woodsonknifeco.com. This one-off knife was donated to us by our amazing friend and dog dad to Urso, one of our adoptions, and Allie, a Kuma baby, Kevin Fryer (we love you, Kev!). Brock spared no expense when making this knife; we believe he knocked it out of the park. To hold this work of art and be reminded of the fantastic history of the Bowie Knives is something.

Steel 80CRV2

Blade length 11.5"

Overall 17"

Handle Water Buffalo and Curly Maple

Edge Angle 20*

I wouldn't want to try and put a price on this one-off art, and Kevin is too humble and such a good person he won't tell us the price.





Item #3. A 24-hour Assault pack from our Friends @velocitysystems https://www.velsyst.com/products/24-hour-assault-pack-fixed-shoulder?variant=43815103856855

I can say I have been working with Velocity Systems since almost the start of my career. I genuinely appreciate Travis R. and the Boys over there for the support they have always shown the rescue. This 24-hour assault bag is the perfect go-bag for your truck or hunting rig.

Retail on these is around 150.00 Wolf Grey





Item #4. Magpul Helix Range Glasses from the homies @magpul https://magpul.com/magpul-helix-eyewear.html

We love our Magpul family and are so thankful for the help they give this rescue. I am beyond proud of the work we have done with them. This winner-take-all Raffle is a pair of Helix Range Glasses. I am a huge believer in protecting those eyes when you are shooting, and doing it in these Helix will have you looking cool as well (#1 Rule of Green Berets, "Always Look Cool")

These bad daddies sell for about 100.00 bucks on the website.





Item #5. Last but definitely not least is swag from Second Chance K9. You will look cool (Rule #1 see above sunnies) and help spread the word of @secondchancek9 while you do it. A hat, Tumblr, stickers, and a shirt (XL) are all packed away here in this box!





Happy Raffling, everyone! Please share and spread the word on this amazing Raffle so we can improve the lives of our rescues with your help!