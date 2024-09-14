The Extended Family Shop

Delicate Silver Starfish Pendant w/Chain: Made with an alloy of copper & zinc, then plated and coated with a crystal-clear glaze to prevent the natural effect of tarnishing. Nickel, Lead & Cadmium Free & Hypo Allergenic. Comes with our signature blue gauze drawstring jewelry bag and a copy of The Starfish Parable! The Starfish Parable - Our Guiding Principle Strolling along the edge of the sea, a man catches sight of a young woman who appears to be engaged in a ritual dance. She stoops down, then straightens to her full height, casting her arm out in an arc. Drawing closer, he sees the beach around her is littered with starfish, and she is throwing them one by one into the sea. He lightly mocks her: “There are stranded starfish as far as the eye can see for miles up the beach. What difference can saving a few of them possibly make?” Smiling, she bends down and once more tosses a starfish out over the water, saying serenely, “It certainly makes a difference to this one.”

